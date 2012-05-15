Newsvine

Build-a-Bear enters Political fray - throws support behind Mitt Romney for President

By Student of Life
Tue May 15, 2012 12:36 PM
Things are getting interesting.  Apparently, Build-a-Bear has decided to toe it's way into politics.  And they didn't fluff around, immediately endorsing Mitt Romney for President in 2012. 

To commemorate the occasion, the build-a-bear crew is creating "Mitt the Pander Bear" for purchase by would-be supporters, complete with signature gold pen, pinstripe suit, and Chapter 11 filing form.   And for an additional fee,  'Mitt' can come equipped with a specially designed voice box.  Made by a subsidiary of Bain industries, when Mitt is squeezed, he'll say whatever you want him to say!  It's expected that the new generation of incoming freshman Congresspeople will have their voiceboxes replaced by the 'Bain-box' used in Mitt in time for swearing in on January 13, 2013. 

The CEO when asked about this decision responded "I like money, and Mitt likes Money - so it seems like a perfect match to me."  When asked about how he thinks a Mitt Romney presidency would turn out for his employees - the CEO said something about not being able to hear us, and we were disconnected. When we called back, we were informed the number had been disconnected.

 

