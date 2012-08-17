-Ryan "Obama raped me with 20M in Stimulus"

A startling development has arisen in light of the reality that Paul Ryan actually received 20M in stimulus money for his district while he was representative of Wisconsin after campaigning against it. Paul Ryan is claiming that he didn't want the stimulus funds, but the Obama administration forced them upon him. Here he is discussing the incident.

"He used his bully 'pulpit' on me. I tried to say no, but he just wouldn't listen. He just kept saying "Dinar Akbhar!" (arabic for money is great) over and over as he kept giving me more and more...it was awful. I felt so powerless. It was like I was back in seminary school again."

When asked why Ryan didn't just return the money if he was so against it, he replied,

"You see, if I had given it back, it would just go away. That would be like a fiscal abortion. And I'm against abortion even if it's caused by rape. God said "Make lemonade out of lemons", or maybe that was Bill Cosby, I don't remember..but anyways, so I took that god-forsaken stimulus money, and I made something out of it."

However looking at the unemployment rates and poverty level in Rep Ryan's district, it seems pretty evident that whatever lemonaide Paul Ryan made with his stimulus $, he didn't share it.

The Obama campaign has been unable to reply to the allegations, mostly because they've been too busy laughing their asses off.

However, Rep Darryl Issa has vowed to spend whatever money is necessary to get to the bottom of this. It's been told that during the first day of testimony in front of the House ethics committee, Rep Boehner is to give Paul Ryan a wrapped package of $100 bills so he can recreate the crime live on CSPAN.