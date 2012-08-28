Romney to abandon Republican base and TEA Party after nomination in order to win 2012 election

In the days following the Republican convention, be prepared to see the newly-nominated Republican candidate's views undergo a dramatic shift - to the left.

Why do I say this? History for one. Secondly, because those centrist views are Romney's ACTUAL views. Third, look at his VP pick. And finally, Romney NEEDS to run his center-left Governer's record in order to highlight his bonafides as a leader.

History says that the base does NOT win elections. Traditionally the makup of politics is 30/40/30. Meaning 30% are base democrat, 40 % are independent,swing, or modrate, and 30% are base Republican. Now this doesn't mean that that's how they identify themselves, but how they vote. There is a difference, but this isn't about that.

So to win an election, after the nomination process is over you have to move to the center to attract the moderates and independents, and nab a few swing voters.

But the Republican base is almost diametrically opposed to what independents/moderates want.

And many analysts have wondered 'How was he going to make that pivot without alienating either his base OR the independents?

The answer is simple. He's played the base like a fiddle, used incinderary rhetoric to get them all fired up, but never tried to get them to LIKE him. He doesn't need them to, 20% percent of them would vote for a sock with an R on it, and the other 10% - well he just needed to get them to vote AGAINST Obama, not FOR Romney.

To get that opportunity, he needed to be nominated for the Republican party, that meant ACTING as if he were a hard right winger. To the Republican base's credit, they didn't buy the act - for awhile. Eventually though, the need to beat Obama won out over any common sense and research into Romney's record.

But now that the nomination process is over, let the etch-a-sketch'ing begin. And it's already began with his comments on abortion saying it's acceptable if the mother's health is in danger.

That's the first 'shift' of many, and they won't be to the right.