The United States Military - of freeloaders?

Army: "A victim of one." Navy: "Let the freeloading begin." Marine Corps: "The few. The proud. The moochers."

Apparently, these are the slogans that our military SHOULD be using instead of their current ones. Why? Well, because unless you're a SENIOR enlisted (E7 and above) or a company grade officer (O5 and above) you're a victim. A freeloader. A bane on the system in Mitt Romney's eyes.

Why? Well, according to Mitt, if you don't pay taxes, you're a waste of life. A scourge on society. A pestule on his ROI. And in the military, that's almost all of us.

Most military families are single-income households with children and we don't own homes. So most of us only claim standard deduction - which means we have to make between probably 4,500 a month to not get that evil tax refund.

And according to the US military 2012 base pay chart - that means a rank of at least E8 with 16 years, or E9. Or an O3.

But that's not even 10% of the military. In the Marine Corps for example, there are maybe 2,000 enilsted Marines who would make enough income to be in that 47% of Americans who pay no income taxes. Out of 150,000 enlisted Marines, 2,000 are worth something. Out of the 40,000 officers, Probably 25% of them are worth something. The rest of them ? Well I guess we're just looking for a free ride.

So guess what my fellow servicemembers - both past and present? According to Mitt Romney, we're useless.

But - if we're just a bunch of freeloading mooching victims - who's he going to get go fight his wars in Libya, Syria, and Iran? I mean afterall , we're just looking for our next handout.

Is he going to draft his new navy out of the yacht club? I think not. They might scuff their loafers.

Pretty ironic - coming from a guy who chose to support FRANCE over America so someone else who's family couldn't afford them to go to Europe could die in the forests of Vietnam.

Sacrifice is more than just writing a check.