Benghazi e-mails released by White House

The White House released the emails relating to the edits made to the talking points regarding the attack on the US Consulate in Benghazi.

It turns out that after perusing the 100+ pages of emails that it was the CIA and NATC who were claiming that the attack was part of a spontaneous demonstration, not the White House.

What we see in the edits is that the CIA OPA is adjusting the statements based off of the intel that they were getting, and minimizing their exposure as being in the region. What we don't see is any White House or State Dept personnel contributing in the edits.

Oh, this won't go over well for those looking for a coverup (I can think of a few viners that will be served a large portion of crow tonight) - but then again reality is never as fond as the fantasy world...