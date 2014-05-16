The vine got a facelift today - but is it just cosmetic ?

As you can see, there's now arrows next to the posts on un-collapsed nations, and the activity bar now follows you as you scroll

Unless my Surface Tablet is playing tricks with me, it appears the vine got a facelift today. New menu styles, a right arrow next to posts in nations that aren't expanded yet, and a few other graphical changes seem to have been implemented on this Friday.

But is that all ? I've also noticed that in the last 24 hours, I haven't seen any posts on my page from Cornhusker4Palin, a user I have on ignore. Yet other viners have told me that he has been actively posting.

Did we FINALLY get an actual 'feature' ? Tailor made FrontPages that purge ignored users content so that you don't have to slog trough it? Can it be? Or am I just missing his seeds from my FrontPage ?

So tell me fellow viners, are YOU seeing differences in the Vine today, or is it just me ?