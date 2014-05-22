GOP Benghazi committee - all but 1 are lawyers, 1 former servicemember. So what ARE we looking for ?

If you had any questions about whether or not we were actually going to identify how to prevent the deaths of military members at consulates in the future, a quick perusal of the bios of the GOP members of the committee tells you - that isn't going to happen.

I'll put this in a succinct comparison:

The Republican members of the Select Committee will be:

Rep. Susan Brooks (R-IN) 0 years in the military

Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) 0 years in the military

Chairman Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) 0 years in the military

Rep. Mike Pompeo (R-KS)5 years in the military as a calvary officer for the regular army

Rep. Martha Roby (R-AL)0 years in the military

Rep. Peter Roskam (R-IL)0 years in the military

Rep. Lynn Westmoreland (R-GA) 0 years in the military

Combined service time : 5 years.

I, the author have been in twice as long as the entire GOP committee COMBINED. With a few years left over for good measure.

So apparently, we don't need military insight to solve military problems. Lawyers somehow have gleened the knowledge of decades of military battle experience just by...being lawyers. Geez, that's great. Maybe I can take my unit of Marines and we can go to DC and rewrite the legal code based on our combined experience of getting traffic tickets. After all, relevant experience doesn't seem a necessity to tell someone what they're doing wrong and change it.

And in the military, experience is not only the BEST teacher, in many cases: it's the ONLY one. I'll take experience over rank any day of the week, twice into a combat area.

This is an outright embarrassment to those families, and the servicemembers at large. Where is OUR representation ???

They're not going to get any answers , because the chuckleheads RUNNING the committee don't even know what questions to ask!

Are you telling me that among the ENTIRE GOP legislature, they couldn't have found more than ONE man or woman who served his country ???

Really? Or is more the case that the ones who actually did serve for any length in time in a command (Rep Mike Pompeo likely didn't make it past Captain based on his service time) don't WANT to do this because they know it won't accomplish anything except rub salt in wounds of mourning family members ? And how long into the committee before another GOP outs classified information live on CSPAN?