Moderators should "walk amongst us" before changing policies...

(this is being typed on a cell phone, apologies for misspellings, etc)

I've read a lot of articles in the past few days about new moderation ideas

And I personally think the majority of them are myopic in their understanding of the real issue.

Why do I say that? They're viewing the vine through the lens of the moderator who's invulnerable to the actions of rogue moderators, having their articles gang collapsed, being abused, threatened, stalked, and all of the other issues normal viners dace

(dace is supposed to be face). They're like the referees in WWF. When they're around, it's all clean. They get distracted, and next thing you know, someone's getting a chair across the back.

But if they came in as normal users from time to time, they'd learn what the vine really was like. When they get blocked from nations simply for disagreeing, and then slandered in those nations with no recourse, they'll realize just how foolish some of these suggestions really are.

they'll see the vine for what it really is, not from a moderators perspective, but a users. And then, only then, can change occur.

so come on mods, do a little "secret shopping". See what it's like without your green badges, and I trust you'll realize that some changes need to be made.