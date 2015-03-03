Bibi (and Congress) can't see the forest through the trees.

Bibi's speech today was one of the most pathetic things I've witnessed as an American. That's a FOREIGN leader of another country, with no vested in interest in the United States whatsoever, beyond what they can squeeze out of it - and yet Congress naively listens to him and eats up every word.

How fucking foolish can you be Legislators? Did you even stop and think about the precedent you just set due to what? Blind partisan hatred ? You want to go support Israel that badly , I'll personally get you a flight to Tel Aviv after your relinquish your citizenship.

Here's the thing. It's not about Bibi. Or Obama. Or Congress. Or the Ayatollah. All of those are constants. There is one change though. Rouhani.

In comparison to Achmedenijahd (sic) Rouhani 's a dove. He's a moderate by global political standards - and the part that everyone in Congress who crowed at the AIPAC speech is too STUPID to understand: he's a risk in the eyes of the Iranians.

He's being given a chance. Rouhani is the best friend that the world has in Iran right now. And if his way is undermined and ruined (as is Israel's goal here) he will be ousted from power.

And then a REAL hard-liner who believes in ONLY bloodshed will come in and there will be war.

This is not a complicated thought process to complete, but then again - I'm not on AIPAC's payroll, so I'm not blinded by greed.

Terrorist groups almost universally have one thing in common: they TRY the political process first. When they're silenced, they resort to the only voice that they have left: violence. The IRA, ISIS, ISIL, the muhjadeen, HAMAS - they all attempted diplomacy at first, and were squelched.

So if Iran's attempts at diplomacy are undermined and ruined, the Iranian people will believe that they are isolated, and have no recourse BUT to either adopt a defensive posture (which is bad, as we're getting our money out of Iran in their fight against ISIL) or worse, they decide that a need to strike first is more in their interest - today's fiasco will take on a very different light than it already has.

Conflict with Iran is NOT in the US's interest. It's only in Israel's interest.