All presidential candidates should be subject to FOIA.

We have an interesting dynamic in this race that's become precedent setting.

We have two candidates who spent most of their adult lives in public office.

Clinton and Johnson.

We have one who spent some of her time in public office.

Stein.

And we have one who spent 0% of his time in public office.

Trump.

Yet according to current laws, only the candidate's time in public office is subject to involuntary scrutiny by the public requesting and gathering records. Anything that happened in their private sector time is off-limits.

The less we've actually SEEN of a candidate, the less we're allowed to KNOW about them.

So we the people end up with a false narrative: that the public office people are corrupt, but the private office people are squeaky clean. We end up with this because not only can we not force the private sector candidates to release their records - but as in the case of Trump, oftentimes everyone who could 'leak' records has been forced to sign Non Disclosure Act Statements and are subject to gag orders where disclosure can equal a lawsuit.

As I said, this doesn't allow us, the voters to see the complete image. Without seeing a complete image of the candidate - we can't make an informed decision.

So here's my proposal:

All candidates for President, must agree to have their records from both their public and private sector service be subject to FOIA request for a period of no less than 10 years prior to the date of their declaration of candidacy.

If they can't accept that term, they don't run. Pure and simple. And it goes across the board.

These requests would be subject to the same rules that all FOIA requests use, except with the addition of "corporate security" being added to "national security" as a compelling issue why or why not a document should be released. Medical records would not be subject to this search, as it would violate HIPAA.

We live in a world where the lines between public and private sector are increasingly becoming blurred , yet only the public sector part of a candidate's life is subject to scrutiny.

It's time for that to change.