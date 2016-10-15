First Trump came for the Clintons. And I did not speak out, because I was not a Clinton.
Next Trump came for the Muslims. And I did not speak out, because I was not a Muslim.
Next Trump came for the Mexicans. And I did not speak out, because I was not a Mexican.
Next Trump came for the Veterans. And I did not speak out, because I was not a Veteran.
Next Trump came for the Blacks. And I did not speak out, because I was not a Black.
Next Trump came for the disabled. And I did not speak out, because I was not disabled.
Next Trump came for the women. And I did not speak out, because I was not a woman.
Finally Trump came for me. And there was no one left to speak for me.