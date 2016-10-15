Newsvine

Student of Life

Since: Jul 2010

First Trump came for the...

By Student of Life
Sat Oct 15, 2016 3:28 PM
First Trump came for the Clintons. And I did not speak out, because I was not a Clinton.

Next Trump came for the Muslims. And I did not speak out, because I was not a Muslim.

Next Trump came for the Mexicans. And I did not speak out, because I was not a Mexican.

Next Trump came for the Veterans. And I did not speak out, because I was not a Veteran.

Next Trump came for the Blacks. And I did not speak out, because I was not a Black.

Next Trump came for the disabled. And I did not speak out, because I was not disabled.

Next Trump came for the women.  And I did not speak out, because I was not a woman.

Finally Trump came for me. And there was no one left to speak for me.

 

