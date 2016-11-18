Trump Administration breaks 5 year ban on lobbyists ONE day after declaring it

That didn't take long. With the announcement of Ret Lt Gen Mike Flynn as National Security Advisor, The Trump Administration has already broken his pledge to ban lobbyism for 5 years. While it's debatable that Mike Flynn's lobbying firm was working with Turkey, it's not debatable that they are a lobbying firm.

And apparently, 5 years really means "still currently the acting CEO of a group partnered with Levyx, which describes the relationship as follows:

The Flynn Intel Group (FIG) and Levyx have partnered to address and service the enormous and burgeoning opportunities for Levyx’s products in government and defense applications

So their partners believe that they're a lobbying group. Washington knows them as a lobbying group.

And as of Sept 15, 2016; The Flynn Intel Group registered as a lobbying firm with the US Senate.

They have lobbying records on Legistorm, they're registered as a lobbyist on lobbyist.info; both of which are used by Congress to track DC Lobbying firms.

And if you notice on the LD-1, they're not registering as a NEW registrant, they just added a new member of their team to the lobbying pool. And who is it ?

Robert Kelley, 2006 Chief Counsel to the US National Security Subcommittee of the US House of Representatives on Government reform.

And who does Mr Kelley work for now ? Jefferson Waterson International, a K Street Lobbying Firm with a mission statement of:

JWI is a premier Washington, D.C.-based political and business consulting firm (read: lobbying) with an exclusively international practice. (globalism) The firm serves political entities including sovereign governments, political movements and non-governmental organizations, and international corporations pursuing market development, project participation or project funding. (read: quid pro quo)

So the anti-lobbyist Trump just hired the CEO of a lobbying firm who partnered with two more lobbying firms, including one which has been lobbying Congress since 1997.

And then there's the issue of Flynn receiving intel briefs while lobbying for foreign governments.